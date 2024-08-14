GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 202.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 332.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 202.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 332.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 352.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.332.20352.6222.3338.68-141.10-20.04-202.06-102.50-202.06-102.50