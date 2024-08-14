SAB Industries standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 202.76% to Rs 13.17 croreNet profit of SAB Industries rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 202.76% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.174.35 203 OPM %5.39-6.90 -PBDT0.500.18 178 PBT0.430.15 187 NP0.360.15 140
