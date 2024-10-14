Business Standard
EaseMyTrip.com announces bonus issue of 1:1

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com has approved the issuance of 1 (one) bonus equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share, as per the decision of the board meeting held today. The bonus shares will be issued from the company's available reserves as of 31 March 2024. This move highlights EaseMyTrip's commitment to rewarding shareholders, following two successful bonus issuances in 2022.

The total number of shares to be issued are 1,77,20,40,618 at a face value of Rs. 1/- each. The issuance will be financed using Rs. 177.20 crore from the company's available reserves of Rs 397.39 crore. After the bonus, the total share capital will stand at Rs 354.40 crore, reflecting the company's growth and its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

 

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

