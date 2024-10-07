Business Standard
EaseMyTrip.com opens its first franchise store in Hyderabad, Telangana

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com announced the grand opening of its first franchise store in Hyderabad, Telangana. This is the 18th store unveiled under the company's flagship program, EaseMyTrip Franchise.

Located at the prime address of No. G6,3-3-26 and 27, Ground Floor, Mahanagar Garland Complex, Opp. Vysya Hostel Main Gate, Kachiguda Main Road, Hyderabad, the new franchise offers a comprehensive range of travel services. These include flight and hotel reservations, bus and railway tickets, luxurious vacation packages, cruises, and group travel bookings, along with visa-related assistance. With its inviting interiors and customer-focused services, the store exemplifies EaseMyTrip's ethos of providing seamless and personalised travel experiences.

 

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

