IndusInd Bank's net advances climb 13% YoY in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

The private lender's net advances jumped 13% to Rs 3,56,980 crore as of 30 September2024 as compared to Rs 3,15,454 crore as of 30 September2023.

On sequential basis, the banks net advances grew 3% to Rs 3,47,898 crore as on 30 September2024.

The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to Rs 4,12,704 crore as of 30 September 2024 from Rs 3,59,786 crore as of 30 September 2023 and a rise of 4% to Rs 3,98,607crore as of 30 September2024.

CASA ratio reduced to 35.9% as of 30 September 2024 compared with 39.4% as of 30 September 2023 and 39.4% as of 30 September2024.

 

The retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,81,911 crore as of 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 1,74,236 crore as of 30 June 2024, recording a growth of 4.4%.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 31 December 2023, the bank's distribution network included 2,728 branches/ banking outlets and 2,939 onsite and offsite ATMs, as against 2,384 branches/ banking outlets and 2,894 onsite and offsite ATMs as of 31 December 2022. The client base stood at 38 million.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 2.2% to Rs 2,170.79 crore on 15.8% jump in Total income to Rs 14,988.38 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.02% to currently trade at Rs 1,382.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

