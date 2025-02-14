Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 342.86% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales05.97 -100 OPM %0-3.35 -PBDT0.150.09 67 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.310.07 343

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 64.48% in the December 2024 quarter

La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 64.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 186.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 186.54% in the December 2024 quarter

John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Western Ministil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Western Ministil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon