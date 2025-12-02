Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2025.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2025.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd spiked 14.43% to Rs 8.17 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 11.31% to Rs 26.77. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 138.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soared 7.95% to Rs 313.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25435 shares in the past one month.
Also Read
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd advanced 7.64% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57056 shares in the past one month.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurt 4.95% to Rs 2413. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12759 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content