INR slumps to fresh lows; Seen at risk of slipping past Rs90/$ mark

INR slumps to fresh lows; Seen at risk of slipping past Rs90/$ mark

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

