EC announces bye-election schedule for five Maharashtra legislative council seats

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the bye-election to fill five vacant seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. These vacancies have arisen following the election of sitting members to the State Legislative Assembly.
As per the official notification, the election process will commence with the issuance of the notification on March 10. Candidates can file their nominations until March 17. If necessary, polling will take place on March 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for the same day.
