ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.79% to Rs 143.36 croreNet profit of ECL Finance declined 5.10% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.79% to Rs 143.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 339.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales143.36339.64 -58 OPM %151.5083.47 -PBDT36.5941.07 -11 PBT34.3938.58 -11 NP26.4527.87 -5
