JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 41.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 1674.16 croreNet profit of JK Paper declined 41.86% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 1674.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1713.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1674.161713.65 -2 OPM %14.7616.36 -PBDT205.06273.74 -25 PBT116.00193.44 -40 NP81.23139.72 -42
