Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 28.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 14.42 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling declined 28.64% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.4212.87 12 OPM %49.8671.56 -PBDT7.1010.07 -29 PBT6.809.82 -31 NP5.738.03 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content