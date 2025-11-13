Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 31.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 759.40 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company declined 31.86% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 759.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 654.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales759.40654.00 16 OPM %3.224.03 -PBDT17.7427.58 -36 PBT15.3324.61 -38 NP11.7017.17 -32
