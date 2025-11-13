Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 9.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 199.83 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 9.27% to Rs 50.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 199.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales199.83166.10 20 OPM %36.3638.96 -PBDT74.9666.81 12 PBT68.3262.07 10 NP50.4346.15 9
