Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 73.28 croreNet profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 4.78% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 73.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales73.2878.31 -6 OPM %98.8897.96 -PBDT71.7876.56 -6 PBT71.7876.56 -6 NP60.3063.33 -5
