Black Box consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 1584.59 croreNet profit of Black Box rose 8.82% to Rs 55.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 1584.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1497.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1584.591497.23 6 OPM %9.018.86 -PBDT104.20103.64 1 PBT75.1775.33 0 NP55.6551.14 9
