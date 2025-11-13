Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Box consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 1584.59 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 8.82% to Rs 55.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 1584.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1497.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1584.591497.23 6 OPM %9.018.86 -PBDT104.20103.64 1 PBT75.1775.33 0 NP55.6551.14 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

