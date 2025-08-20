Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Economic growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign notes RBI Governor

Economic growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign notes RBI Governor

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has stated that Domestic growth has evolved largely in line with the assessment set out in RBIs June policy. Growth projected at 6.5 per cent is resilient, considering the current uncertain environment which shows no signs of abatement. However, this is certainly lower than what we can achieve. High-frequency indicators point toward buoyant rural economic activity and consumption, whereas urban spending continues to remain sluggish. According to the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting, the RBI Governor opined that overall, our economy presents a picture of strength, stability, and opportunity. Indias strong fundamentals, growth inducing policies, and forward-looking economic strategy clearly place it in a strong position. While growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign on account of higher food price moderation. Although we are likely to see inflation undershooting the target in the near term, with a likelihood of monthly numbers even crossing the lower tolerance band of 2 per cent, headline inflation is projected to inch up from Q3 onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 54%

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 54%

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Patel Retail IPO subscribed 19.48 times

Patel Retail IPO subscribed 19.48 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon