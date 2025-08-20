Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw mild appreciation against the US dollar today, holding onto the recovery from all time low amid a good sharp bounce in local equities. NIFTY hit three-week high today. INR added 7 paise to 87.06 per US dollar after briefly testing under 87 per US dollar mark in intraday moves. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are closed at 87.10, up 0.06% on the day after briefly testing around 87 mark. The US dollar index is currently trading at 98.16, up marginally on the day.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

