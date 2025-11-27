Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Economist Sajjid Chinoy urges reassessment of FDI curbs on China, says investments better than import tariffs

Economist Sajjid Chinoy urges reassessment of FDI curbs on China, says investments better than import tariffs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Economist Sajjid Chinoy has pitched for a re-look into the government's curb on foreign direct investments from China, arguing that allowing Chinese investments in the country will be more advantageous than slapping tariffs on imports from the northern neighbor.

Notably, he mentioned that the private capital expenditure is down due to the lack of demand visibility amid the flood of cheaper Chinese imports. Chinese exports into the US were a free flowing river but the 32% tariff slapped by the Donald Trump administration is acting like a wall, leading to the same goods being spilled out into other emerging markets like India.

 

Patel Engineering soars on bagging orders worth Rs 798 crore

No systematic bias in inflation forecasts, says RBI deputy governor

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares drop

Kellton Tech rises after acquiring ServiceNow services provider Kumori Technologies

M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

