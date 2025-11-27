Economist Sajjid Chinoy urges reassessment of FDI curbs on China, says investments better than import tariffs

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Notably, he mentioned that the private capital expenditure is down due to the lack of demand visibility amid the flood of cheaper Chinese imports. Chinese exports into the US were a free flowing river but the 32% tariff slapped by the Donald Trump administration is acting like a wall, leading to the same goods being spilled out into other emerging markets like India.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content