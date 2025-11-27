Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

M & B Engineering's wholly owned US subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., has secured an export order worth Rs 67.12 crore for the design, manufacturing, and supply of pre-engineered buildings and structural steel.

M & B Engineering is a design-led engineering solutions provider.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7% to Rs 22.20 crore on a 48.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 306.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of M & B Engineering rose 0.63% to Rs 396.65 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Lokesh Machines climbs on securing new order

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

