Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kellton Tech rises after acquiring ServiceNow services provider Kumori Technologies

Kellton Tech rises after acquiring ServiceNow services provider Kumori Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kellton Tech Solutions added 1.97% to Rs 19.68 after the company announced the announced the acquisition of Kumori Technologies, a specialized ServiceNow services provider.

Kumori Technologies is a ServiceNow focused IT services firm established in 2018, delivering consulting, implementation, optimization, and managed services across ITSM, ITOM, HR, security operations, and workflow automation, with complementary capabilities in cloud, DevOps, and integrations.

The company operates from Bangalore with presence in Jaipur, has executed complex European implementations, and is listed in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem with a strong customer satisfaction profile and case references. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended on 31 March 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Kellton Tech stated that this move is part of its broader strategy to deepen the companys expertise in high-demand digital platforms while expanding its ability to support Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth digital-first businesses across markets.

The total cost of this acquisition is Rs 52.50 crore. The company would make an upfront initial payment of Rs 26.50 crore, and this strategic investment shall be completed on or before Q3 of the financial year 202526.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 160pts, Nifty flat; SMIDs underperform

Foreign Secretary VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy

India, UAE review FTA progress; discuss market access, data sharing

IMF

IMF reclassifies India's forex regime as 'crawl-like arrangement'

artificial intelligence, AI,

Explained: Why China's lead in open source AI models is a concern for US

UNAIDS - global HIV crisis

Global HIV response in crisis due to severe funding collapse, warns UNAIDS

The company shall subsequently pay the earn-out consideration of Rs 26 crore based on the performance of Kumori Technologies during the three financial years following the initial acquisition, in accordance with the mutually agreed performance metrics.

Post this acquisition, Kumori Technologies would become a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Kellton Tech.

Niranjan Chintam, chairman, Kellton, said: The acquisition of Kumori Technologies significantly expands our ServiceNow capabilities and deepens our ability to deliver connected, data-driven operations.

This step advances our digital and AI vision and positions us to drive faster time-to-value and sustained operational excellence for our clients.

Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton, said: The combined strengths of Kellton and Kumori will help enterprises move from fragmented tools to unified digital architectures powered by AI and automation.

Together, we are enabling the next phase of digital transformation, one that prioritizes resilience, scalability, and sustained business growth.

Kellton Tech Solutions is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company partners with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernize operations, and accelerate intelligent automation journeys.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 22.48% to Rs 24.08 crore on a 10.71% increase in revenue to Rs 299.69 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon