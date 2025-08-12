ECS Biztech standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.06% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.391.70 -77 OPM %12.824.71 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.07 -43
