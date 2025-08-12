Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ECS Biztech standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

ECS Biztech standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales decline 77.06% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.391.70 -77 OPM %12.824.71 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.07 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices pare all gains; Nifty slides below 24,600; European mkt advance

Indices pare all gains; Nifty slides below 24,600; European mkt advance

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issuance

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issuance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon