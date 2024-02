This follows his decision to disregard the previous six summonses, which he claimed to be illegal. His persistent refusal to appear has resulted in a new complaint of disobeying the Enforcement Directorate's summonses in this case.

Prior to this, Kejriwal had skipped ED summonses on November 2 and December 21 in 2023, and on January 3, January 18, and February 2 this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal is required to appear for questioning on the 26th of this month, in relation to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.