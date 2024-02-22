Volumes jump at Graphite India Ltd counter

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 87.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.02 lakh shares

ABB India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, HEG Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 February 2024.

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 87.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.46% to Rs.591.65. Volumes stood at 6.05 lakh shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 36.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.19% to Rs.5,393.00. Volumes stood at 44.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 7.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.59% to Rs.7,030.60. Volumes stood at 7.67 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 10.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.1,708.25. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 14.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.77% to Rs.2,014.60. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

