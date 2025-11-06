Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 81.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 17.75 croreNet profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 81.74% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.7517.76 0 OPM %10.0813.29 -PBDT1.592.29 -31 PBT0.401.56 -74 NP0.211.15 -82
