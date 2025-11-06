Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Honeywell Automation Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Honeywell Automation India reported a 3.82% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 119.5 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 115.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 12.25% year on year to Rs 1,149.4 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2025.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 160.7 crore, up 3.47% from Rs 155.3 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 13.53% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,032.9 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 557.3 crore (up 7.31% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 201.6 crore (up 12.31% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.98% to Rs 244.1 crore, while revenue jumped 17.54% to Rs 2,332.5 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

The counter slipped 1.61% to Rs 36,175 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI and Amundi India Holding to divest 10% stake in SBI Funds Management via IPO

SBI and Amundi India Holding to divest 10% stake in SBI Funds Management via IPO

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 81.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 81.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the September 2025 quarter

UPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 553.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

UPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 553.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon