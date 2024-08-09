Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 19.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 4313.34 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 19.94% to Rs 1101.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 918.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 4313.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3912.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4313.343912.0727.0226.091609.671354.061441.041211.791101.46918.34