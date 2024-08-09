Chandni Machines standalone net profit rises 38.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.24% to Rs 62.27 croreNet profit of Chandni Machines rose 38.57% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 88.24% to Rs 62.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.2733.08 88 OPM %1.482.84 -PBDT1.371.04 32 PBT1.280.94 36 NP0.970.70 39
