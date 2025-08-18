Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 767.35, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 10.71% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 767.35, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 24910.95. The Sensex is at 81378.81, up 0.97%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 1.92% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55341.85, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 767.3, up 2.47% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 24.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 10.71% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

