Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.87%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.87%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 677.05, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 677.05, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 24905.35. The Sensex is at 81350.68, up 0.93%. Tata Motors Ltd has slipped around 1.51% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 679.35, up 2.16% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 37.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) rallies on debut

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) rallies on debut

Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares in demand; VIX rises 2.02%

Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares in demand; VIX rises 2.02%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon