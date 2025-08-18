Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tube Investments of India Ltd up for fifth session

Tube Investments of India Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3077.2, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3077.2, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 24905.35. The Sensex is at 81350.68, up 0.93%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 4.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70579 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3074.2, up 0.24% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 22.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 44.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

