Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Ashok Leyland Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 131.86, up 8.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131.86, up 8.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 24910.95. The Sensex is at 81378.81, up 0.97%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 5.66% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 613.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.09, up 7.95% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 2.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd up for fifth session

Tube Investments of India Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.87%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.87%, up for five straight sessions

ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon