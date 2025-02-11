Business Standard

Eicher Motors Q3 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,170 cr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Eicher Motors reported 17.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1170.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 995.97 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 4,888.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.6% YoY to Rs 1,460.82 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,201 crore in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 10% as compared with Rs 1,090 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin declined 24.2% in Q3 FY25 as against 26.1% in Q3 FY24.

Royal Enfields sales volumes stood at 269,039 motorcycles, up 17% from 229,214 motorcycles sold during Q3 FY 2023-24.

 

Revenue from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) increased 6% to Rs 5,801 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 5,483 crore in Q3 FY24. VECV reported sales of 21,012 units, registering the growth of 1.48% as compared with 20,706 units sold in Q3 FY24.

Siddhartha Lal, managing director, Eicher Motors, said, We recorded our best-ever festive performance, introduced exciting new motorcycles, and took our first step into electric mobility with the debut of our EV brand, Flying Flea. With a strong and diverse product portfolio, we are well on track to meet the evolving needs of riders across the world. Even as the commercial vehicle industry remained sluggish, VE Commercial Vehicles grew volumes quarter-on-quarter with strengthened market share in all segments. With this momentum across both motorcycle and commercial vehicle businesses, we are confident of continued success in the future as well."

Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and whole-time director, EML, said, Royal Enfield has continued to strengthen its position in the mid-size motorcycle segment recording its best-ever quarter, driven by a robust demand for our motorcycles across the globe. In a bid to further strengthen our global presence, weve set up our first fully owned CKD facility outside India in Thailand. Our investments in Thailand reinforce our commitment to growing in the Asia-Pacific region. As we move forward, we will continue to deliver exceptional motorcycles and meaningful experiences for the motorcycling enthusiasts across the world.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV, said, VECV posted market-share gains in all segments and recorded a solid third quarter in a market that had still not recovered from the slowdown during the elections and uneven monsoon season. In the quarter, Eicher was #1 in market share in the Light and Medium duty truck segment and recorded its highest Q3 sales of buses. Reflecting our focus on delivering uptime and industry leading service support to customers, VECV recorded a growth of over 25% in parts sales over Q3 last year. With the recent electric first launch of the Eicher Pro X small truck, VECV is well poised to lead the industry transition to sustainable and efficient last-mile logistics.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Siddhartha Lal as the executive chairman of the board, following the retirement of chairman, S. Sandilya. In addition, the board also appointed Vinod Aggarwal as the vice chairman (non executive), and B. Govindarajan as the new managing director of EML. Vinod Aggarwal will continue to be MD and CEO at VE Commercial Vehicles (EMLs joint venture with the Volvo Group), while B. Govindarajan will retain his role as the CEO of Royal Enfield.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The scrip declined 5.27% to end at Rs 5048.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

