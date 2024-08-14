EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 6746.79 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) declined 16.10% to Rs 91.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 6746.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7026.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6746.797026.456.939.44444.35570.46327.41476.5891.33108.86