EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 6746.79 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) declined 16.10% to Rs 91.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 6746.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7026.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6746.797026.45 -4 OPM %6.939.44 -PBDT444.35570.46 -22 PBT327.41476.58 -31 NP91.33108.86 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content