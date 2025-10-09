Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 33.24 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 59.04% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.2466.63 -50 OPM %15.7022.65 -PBDT9.3321.07 -56 PBT6.8919.21 -64 NP5.3513.06 -59
