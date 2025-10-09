G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 61.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 180.52 croreNet profit of G M Breweries rose 61.01% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 180.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales180.52149.00 21 OPM %24.8218.47 -PBDT47.8330.47 57 PBT46.6328.97 61 NP34.8921.67 61
