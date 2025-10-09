Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb ahead of TCS Q2 results

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb ahead of TCS Q2 results

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Domestic equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade as investors remained focused on quarterly business updates and ongoing IPO activity, while awaiting Q2 results from TCS. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level.

IT shares extended their rally for the second consecutive trading session ahead of TCS Q2 results.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 208.28 points or 0.25% to 81,981.94. The Nifty 50 index added 79.60 points or 0.32% to 25,126.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.57% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,923 shares rose and 2,182 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index advanced 0.72% to 35,487. The index jumped 2.24% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (up 2.34%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.71%), Persistent Systems (up 1.38%), LTIMindtree (up 0.88%), Wipro (up 0.81%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.64%), Infosys (up 0.47%), Coforge (up 0.2%) and Mphasis (up 0.11%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.28% to 6.522 from the previous close of 6.503.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7925 compared with its close of 88.7550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.13% to Rs 123,053.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 99.06.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 4.136.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 21 cents or 0.32% to $66.46 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

