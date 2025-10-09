Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd and Aksh Optifibre Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2025.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd crashed 14.32% to Rs 37.88 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 66900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16524 shares in the past one month.

 

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd lost 11.03% to Rs 2047.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15666 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.56% to Rs 10.59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10910 shares in the past one month.

Sumeet Industries Ltd shed 9.54% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49072 shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd dropped 9.49% to Rs 7.82. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66666 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

