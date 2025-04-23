Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 0.20% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.03% to Rs 48.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 246.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.2984.30 -24 246.47227.50 8 OPM %28.2319.83 -22.7917.55 - PBDT22.1721.13 5 73.9357.41 29 PBT19.6719.05 3 65.6149.95 31 NP14.8714.84 0 48.9140.41 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Tips Music slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 31% QoQ to Rs 30 crore

Tips Music slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 31% QoQ to Rs 30 crore

Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 1,116 cr

Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 1,116 cr

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon