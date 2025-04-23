Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 25.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.29% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.311.08 21 4.103.44 19 OPM %90.8490.74 -89.0287.50 - PBDT2.111.79 18 6.995.90 18 PBT2.101.78 18 6.945.85 19 NP1.681.34 25 5.304.72 12
