EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 182.69% to Rs 178.21 croreNet profit of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 182.69% to Rs 178.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales178.2163.04 183 OPM %0.20-49.83 -PBDT3.35-32.01 LP PBT0-33.19 100 NP1.31-32.70 LP
