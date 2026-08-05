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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elantas Beck India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Elantas Beck India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, ASK Automotive Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd and Saurashtra Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2026.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, ASK Automotive Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd and Saurashtra Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2026.

Elantas Beck India Ltd surged 15.42% to Rs 11230 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80 shares in the past one month.

 

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 274.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 462 shares in the past one month.

ASK Automotive Ltd spiked 13.55% to Rs 623.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21214 shares in the past one month.

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Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd gained 11.39% to Rs 95.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9794 shares in the past one month.

Saurashtra Cement Ltd added 10.86% to Rs 68.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13816 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST