B. D. Industries (Pune) standalone net profit declines 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.66% to Rs 32.93 croreNet profit of B. D. Industries (Pune) declined 3.63% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.66% to Rs 32.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.9349.64 -34 OPM %15.0013.01 -PBDT4.656.31 -26 PBT4.314.99 -14 NP3.193.31 -4
