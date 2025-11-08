Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 159.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 2081.40 croreNet profit of Force Motors rose 159.72% to Rs 350.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 2081.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1941.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2081.401941.33 7 OPM %17.4314.26 -PBDT388.13280.04 39 PBT317.18211.48 50 NP350.67135.02 160
