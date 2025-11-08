Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 159.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 159.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 2081.40 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 159.72% to Rs 350.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 2081.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1941.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2081.401941.33 7 OPM %17.4314.26 -PBDT388.13280.04 39 PBT317.18211.48 50 NP350.67135.02 160

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
