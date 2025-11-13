Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 70.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 70.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1968.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 70.48% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1968.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1917.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1968.001917.00 3 OPM %9.404.69 -PBDT311.00211.00 47 PBT230.00135.00 70 NP179.00105.00 70

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

