Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 70.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1968.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 70.48% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1968.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1917.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1968.001917.00 3 OPM %9.404.69 -PBDT311.00211.00 47 PBT230.00135.00 70 NP179.00105.00 70
