Elecon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 87.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 87.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 578.13 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company remain constant at Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 578.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 508.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales578.13508.14 14 OPM %21.7322.10 -PBDT138.27123.67 12 PBT112.99110.54 2 NP87.7287.72 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

