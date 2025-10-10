Elecon Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 87.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 578.13 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company remain constant at Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 578.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 508.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales578.13508.14 14 OPM %21.7322.10 -PBDT138.27123.67 12 PBT112.99110.54 2 NP87.7287.72 0
