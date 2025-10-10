Friday, October 10, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Expenditure on Minimum Support Prices tripled over last decade

Expenditure on Minimum Support Prices tripled over last decade

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
A latest official press update stated that the procurement of foodgrains has grown steadily in recent years, increasing from 761.40 lakh metric tonnes in 201415 to 1,175 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25 (from July to June). This expansion benefitted 1.84 crore farmers. The expenditure incurred on procurement at MSP values more than tripled, rising from Rs 1.06 lakh crore to Rs 3.33 lakh crore over the same period. The benefits of enhanced procurement at MSP have directly translated into wider farmer coverage and higher income support. The number of farmers benefitting from MSP procurement increased from 1.63 crore in 202122 to 1.84 crore during 2024-25 (from July to June).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

KP Group signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.'s Energy & Petrochemicals Dept.

Indosolar standalone net profit rises 388.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 17.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

Happiest Minds deploys its Agentic AI solution with IDP at MUA Insurance Acceptances, South Africa

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

