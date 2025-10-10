Indosolar standalone net profit rises 388.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 620.82% to Rs 202.55 croreNet profit of Indosolar rose 388.82% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 620.82% to Rs 202.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales202.5528.10 621 OPM %34.9276.80 -PBDT70.3617.75 296 PBT61.149.48 545 NP46.349.48 389
