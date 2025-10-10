Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 26.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 18.83 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 26.29% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.8318.48 2 OPM %33.4033.55 -PBDT6.626.32 5 PBT6.095.73 6 NP5.384.26 26
