Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 28.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 6.82 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 28.81% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.826.64 3 OPM %16.5718.52 -PBDT1.801.72 5 PBT1.481.57 -6 NP0.841.18 -29
